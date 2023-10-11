 Jeff Wilson's back on the menu boys! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Wilson's back on the menu boys!

do not expect him to play this week though ......maybe next week against the Eagles but more likely he'd be ready for the NE game
 
Sexy Channel 9 GIF by Married At First Sight Australia
 
ANUFan said:
Not sure I get your point.
Click to expand...
once they start his window to start practicing the team has 3 weeks to either add him to the 53 or IR him for the rest of the season.....last week they started the window for Robert Jones and Needham.....neither one was added to the 53 and they still haven’t been added.....that could change this week for those two.

Wilson's window just got started and he's even wearing the red jersey at practice ....I think it's safe to assume that he won’t play this week
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom