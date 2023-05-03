 Jerome Baker on Playing in Fangio's defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jerome Baker on Playing in Fangio's defense

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
sports.yahoo.com

Jerome Baker: Dolphins players have freedom in Vic Fangio’s defense

Dolphins players have been in the facility for the team’s offseason program for the last few weeks and that’s allowed them to get a taste of life with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio was hired after the Dolphins fired Josh Boyer at the end of the 2022 season and the team is only at the...
bane

bane

Club Member
I really like fangio and he is huge upgrade. But these players say this stuff all the time when a new coach comes in. More freedom, more attacking, teams won't know what we are doing because we will be creative with our blitzes. With so many coaching changes I am use to hearing this. Now to counter that point. Mcdaniels offense lived up to what the players said last offseason.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
bane said:
I really like fangio and he is huge upgrade. But these players say this stuff all the time when a new coach comes in. More freedom, more attacking, teams won't know what we are doing because we will be creative with our blitzes. With so many coaching changes I am use to hearing this. Now to counter that point. Mcdaniels offense lived up to what the players said last offseason.
Lol, did you just counter your own point?

Blaming Spider-Man GIF
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
bane said:
I really like fangio and he is huge upgrade. But these players say this stuff all the time when a new coach comes in. More freedom, more attacking, teams won't know what we are doing because we will be creative with our blitzes. With so many coaching changes I am use to hearing this. Now to counter that point. Mcdaniels offense lived up to what the players said last offseason.
For real, at this point it's like actions speak louder than words, show us once the bullets fly
 
