Jerome Baker on Playing in Fangio's defense

Kadiddlehopper
Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2004
- Messages
- 4,159
- Reaction score
- 173
- Location
- Sebastian, Fl
Jerome Baker: Dolphins players have freedom in Vic Fangio’s defense
Dolphins players have been in the facility for the team’s offseason program for the last few weeks and that’s allowed them to get a taste of life with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio was hired after the Dolphins fired Josh Boyer at the end of the 2022 season and the team is only at the...
sports.yahoo.com
Dolphins players have been in the facility for the team’s offseason program for the last few weeks and that’s allowed them to get a taste of life with defensiv...