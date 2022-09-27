For the people who said he was soft, that he couldnt play, include me in the sour grapes eating contest.



Well, great players play big in big games.



He had a great pass defended that would had gone for over 20 yards.



He was active the whole game against bills.



And did you see that goal line tackle on allen. Because that was a big boy against big boy hit.



Jerome baker played terrific in this game and was a big reason we held the bills to just 17 points on defense.



I thought he deserved a thread.



Again great players get up for big games and excell.



We are lucky to have a player like jerome baker in this team.



Go phins