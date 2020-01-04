Jerry Jeudy declares

artdnj
Dec 26, 2004
as much as I love him we have other needs that have to take priority
 
Jul 31, 2010
artdnj said:
as much as I love him we have other needs that have to take priority
Agreed but that's one thing this recieving core is missing. A player that's dynamic and can really strecth the defense. We don't have that right now...
Grant isn't it! His route running is suspect, his hands are suspect, and he's hurt every weekend.
Wilson's hands are too suspect and he'd rather dance than get north and south.
 
Apr 29, 2009
Will either be Top 20 or Top 40 for me. Think he goes a little later than currently projected - more 15-25 than 5-15 - and he could be there at 18. If Miami started the Draft with Tua and Jeudy, I wouldn't be mad.
 
