Jerry Jones says they have a trade in place. Chubb? Douglas? Fitzpatrick? Finalizing Tuesday

mandal24
Genesis
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys have a trade in place
The Cowboys are set to make a change to their roster before Tuesday's trade deadline.
www.nbcsports.com
he said the same thing last year and there was in fact a trade
It's gotta be for Bradley Chubb, Rasul Douglas, Fitzpatrick. That team needs defensive help in the worst ways, Diggs and Hooker are both on IR so DB could be in play but I'm gonna say it's Chubb.
Chubb for a 4th is my guess (3rd would be a Dolphins fleece at this point)