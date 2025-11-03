 Jerry Jones says they have a trade in place. Chubb? Douglas? Fitzpatrick? Finalizing Tuesday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jerry Jones says they have a trade in place. Chubb? Douglas? Fitzpatrick? Finalizing Tuesday

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys have a trade in place

The Cowboys are set to make a change to their roster before Tuesday's trade deadline.
he said the same thing last year and there was in fact a trade

It's gotta be for Bradley Chubb, Rasul Douglas, Fitzpatrick. That team needs defensive help in the worst ways, Diggs and Hooker are both on IR so DB could be in play but I'm gonna say it's Chubb.

Chubb for a 4th is my guess (3rd would be a Dolphins fleece at this point)
 
Dallas would be prideful enough to trade us a 3 for Minkah if there's open market interest like I think there would be.
 
