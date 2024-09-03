Jersey Gambling 🎰

Just a little fun thread to pass some time as we near 2024 NFL Football!I've always been fairly picky when getting a jersey. I've only added 4 jerseys to my collection... with a stipulation that they had to be all Fin all the way! Bleed aqua and orange.In 03' at 14 years old I got my first jersey, #84 Chris Chambers!! He was my first favorite Dolphin. When I thought I wanted to be a WR entering high-school (ended up hating getting hit, and changed to DB for my entire HS football career)In 05' I got my second, #54 Zach Thomas, who became, and still is, my favorite Dolphin of all time. This was my main jersey for many years.Fast forward a lot later... 2017... my 3rd jersey, #91 Cameron Wake. I loved watching him play for years and felt bad I hadn't supported his engine sooner.Then, I did a small gamble... (in my opinion)I hadn't invested in a single QB jersey for miami, because even though I was born into a house that lived and breathed Dolphin football and praised Marino.... I wanted one for my life time that I could actually remember and appreciate. Marino retired when I was 12 so he wouldn't cut it. But in 2021 I went in on #1 Tua, and now it seems he won't disappoint me :)Now, I'm about to go all in and take a leap of faith... I played nothing but DB when I did organized football... and it's blasphemous I have no DB jersey. I thought about snagging up Madison or Surtain, but I want to support our current squad... and I want it to be bold.Imma bout to buy a #36 STORM DUCK jersey!!! Let us pray this jersey can be worn proudly for many years to come!!! Putting in all my chips into this kid!! I want to walk around that stadium saying, I believed first!!So what are your jersey stories? Anybody you took a gamble on and won? Lost? Let's hear it :)P.S. I warned my father not to buy a Culpepper jersey in 2006... the QB carousel ate many a fin fans pocket