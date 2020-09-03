Jersey (kids) size help requested

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,123
Reaction score
5,100
Location
Allentown, Pa
I haven’t bought a jersey in about 15 years, last one I bought was an orange Culpepper jersey, so after you can see why I stopped purchasing. I was gifted a Tannehill jersey though a few years ago and I will cherish that one.

Long story short, looking to buy my 3 and a half year old son a Tua jersey, in white.

I found it for $39.99, I’m good with that. My options are youth small medium and large. Obviously I’d rather be too big than too small so I’m trying figure what would best correspond with a child in 4T size clothes.

Looking for some input from the dads and moms out there.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,484
Reaction score
7,861
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
The Ghost said:
I haven’t bought a jersey in about 15 years, last one I bought was an orange Culpepper jersey, so after you can see why I stopped purchasing. I was gifted a Tannehill jersey though a few years ago and I will cherish that one.

Long story short, looking to buy my 3 and a half year old son a Tua jersey, in white.

I found it for $39.99, I’m good with that. My options are youth small medium and large. Obviously I’d rather be too big than too small so I’m trying figure what would best correspond with a child in 4T size clothes.

Looking for some input from the dads and moms out there.
Click to expand...
If memory serves, youth medium is above the biggest toddler size. So if you want it down to about his knees now...but able to wear it for 4 years, get the youth medium. If you want it to fit better now, but are ok with replacing it in 2 years, get the youth small.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom