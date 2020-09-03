Jersey (kids) size help requested

I haven’t bought a jersey in about 15 years, last one I bought was an orange Culpepper jersey, so after you can see why I stopped purchasing. I was gifted a Tannehill jersey though a few years ago and I will cherish that one.



Long story short, looking to buy my 3 and a half year old son a Tua jersey, in white.



I found it for $39.99, I’m good with that. My options are youth small medium and large. Obviously I’d rather be too big than too small so I’m trying figure what would best correspond with a child in 4T size clothes.



Looking for some input from the dads and moms out there.