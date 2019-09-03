 Jesse Davis Prepared To Step Into Left Tackle Role | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jesse Davis Prepared To Step Into Left Tackle Role

DKphin

DKphin

Aug 10, 2008
13,821
4,469
Pattaya, Thailand
I'm hoping for the best, but in the back of my mind I am saying, "God, help us"

https://www.miamidolphins.com/team/players-roster/jesse-davis/
Jesse Davis has played a lot of different roles for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2016, and he’s prepared to play another new one if necessary — opening-day starting left tackle.

The Dolphins have an opening for that position after the trade with the Houston Texans involving projected starter Laremy Tunsil, and Davis is among the options available to Head Coach Brian Flores and his staff.
“We’ll see how that shakes out at the end of the week here,” Davis said after practice Monday. “So far no real news on who that’ll be.
www.miamidolphins.com

Jesse Davis Prepared To Step Into Left Tackle Role

Jesse Davis has played many different roles and he's ready to take on one more.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com
 
hoops

hoops

Jul 18, 2008
69,031
22,436
richmond va
Oh good lord lol

Ravens got anything that can speed rush?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mar 12, 2006
17,044
29,994
Let's hope Jubilee Davenport shows up and calms their nerves, so Jesse can stay at RT.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
8,232
10,276
This poor guy. He is so team orientated he will do whatever is asked. I really appreciated his attitude. I really wish Flores would just move him back to RG and let blossom.
 
hoops

hoops

Jul 18, 2008
69,031
22,436
richmond va
I suggest a lot of 3 step and the run game in the gameplan

Don’t get behind the sticks lol. Or chase the scoreboard
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Aug 24, 2009
7,171
9,913
Definition of what prepared means in this context please?
 
hoops

hoops

Jul 18, 2008
69,031
22,436
richmond va
It’s hard to bring someone in in a week and not have to seriously reduce the gameplan as a result.

So I can’t say this is surprising. I also can’t say it’s gonna end well.

But it might depend on if Baltimore has speed rushers and how much sticks/scoreboard exposure we have
 
bane

bane

Jan 19, 2008
2,647
2,481
45
ugh That isn’t good
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

Apr 14, 2006
25,724
10,541
Broward County, FL
I mean again I thought Sterup looked fairly confident in that last preseason game. Him and Reed were doing work.

Has Davis even taken a snap at LT? He showed against Josh Allen his foot speed is not up to snub to be protecting anybody’s blindside.
 
