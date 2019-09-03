Jesse Davis Prepared To Step Into Left Tackle Role

Jesse Davis has played a lot of different roles for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2016, and he’s prepared to play another new one if necessary — opening-day starting left tackle.



The Dolphins have an opening for that position after the trade with the Houston Texans involving projected starter Laremy Tunsil, and Davis is among the options available to Head Coach Brian Flores and his staff.

“We’ll see how that shakes out at the end of the week here,” Davis said after practice Monday. “So far no real news on who that’ll be.