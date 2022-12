I certainly hope None of My Many Brothers here, dont give any merit or credibility to the POS ESPN Franchise. They are complete garbage, and don’t deserve Not…One…Single…Click. Nobody knows better than Us, what We’ve been thru these last few years…..and HOW FAR WE’VE COME (in Just 1 Year Mind You). All of that Joke of a Sports Media’s Anchorwomen are AssClowns!!! Who cares what they think? McDaniel and Grier aren’t done….just beginning actually. If I get a demerit for this post, then so be it. I certainly wont apologize for defending Our Logo/Brethren.Thank You Coach, Grier, Players, Staff!!!