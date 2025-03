Danny said: I'm a Canes fan and I don’t get all the love for Ward. Not saying he's a bad player but to say he's the top player in the draft, I don’t think so Click to expand...

agree. he seems to hold the ball a long time. but at least he does it to try and drive the ball downfield, unlike sanders who holds it and often still throws short. great kid, great attitude too, unlike sanders who seems to have all sorts of maturity issues (and I would not want the circus that comes along with his dad). but i am still somewhat skeptical of ward. hard for me to know how much getting the ball out more quickly can be coached and schemed. having said all of that, if I were the titans, who have no QB, i might give it a shot. by the same token, if i was one of the other teams, i would not give up a haul of picks to try and move up to get him either. gm me wouldn't draft sanders high.