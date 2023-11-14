 Jets cut Michael Carter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets cut Michael Carter

That franchise continually does stupid ****.

I’m of the opinion that Michael Carter is better than a lot of #2 RB in the NFL…but it seems evident that they’re determined to get Dalvin Cook more touches.

I’d also be down for an argument that he’s also better than at least one of the remaining backs on the Jets’ roster; either Cook or Abanikanda.
 
