 Jets Defence faced this list of QBs in 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets Defence faced this list of QBs in 2022

Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
19,659
Reaction score
18,517
Location
Calgary Alberta
I have alluded to this list many times this off season as I hear fin fans shudder about the Jets D

People watching / listening to the NY fanboys on ESPN so little intellectual honesty and sure give them all the “style” points you want but seriously

Baltimore Lamar Jackson L

Cleveland Jacoby Brissett W

Cincinnati Burrow L

Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett / Mitch Trubiskey W

Miami Teddy / Thompson W

GB Rodgers/Love W

Denver Brett Rypien W

Patriots Mac Jones L

Buffalo J Allen W

Patriots Mac Jones L

Chicago Trevor Sieimien W

Minny Kirk Cousins L

Buffalo J Allen L

Detroit Goff L

Jacksonville Lawrence L

Seattle Geno Smith L

Miami Skyler Thompson L

Final record 7-10
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom