Jets Defence faced this list of QBs in 2022

I have alluded to this list many times this off season as I hear fin fans shudder about the Jets D
People watching / listening to the NY fanboys on ESPN so little intellectual honesty and sure give them all the “style” points you want but seriously
Baltimore Lamar Jackson L
Cleveland Jacoby Brissett W
Cincinnati Burrow L
Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett / Mitch Trubiskey W
Miami Teddy / Thompson W
GB Rodgers/Love W
Denver Brett Rypien W
Patriots Mac Jones L
Buffalo J Allen W
Patriots Mac Jones L
Chicago Trevor Sieimien W
Minny Kirk Cousins L
Buffalo J Allen L
Detroit Goff L
Jacksonville Lawrence L
Seattle Geno Smith L
Miami Skyler Thompson L
Final record 7-10
