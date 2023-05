ok so now the whole plan.



our youngest son is 1.5 years old. his godparents live in LA. Because of the corona, they have never seen the little one.



so we will be flying to LA on December 16th. but only one of their daughters knows nothing about it.



when that was clear my wife said to me. "then don't you want to go to football". my answer "the dolphins play against the jets at home". she then "so what? then you just fly over". so see what it looks like.



flight sought the match either i sleep the night before or after the game in the hotel.



hotel my wife said then. go to the stadium hotel. also looked at and good.



Tickets already selected and now I'm still waiting for the appointment.



then I'll watch the party before the game. and finally see my dolphins again.



the last attempt last season in SF was already out because of Corona.



maybe you will see someone from here in the stadium.



but first get a win today.



go fins