Jets Game Is A No Win Situation - Bigger Picture Thoughts On The Dolphins

The Jets, who are 3-9, are not only bad, they are dysfunctional bad. Coach fired, GM fired, QB is toxic (and no longer that good), and the team has quit. The thing is a mess.
If we lose, at home, total disaster. Embarrassing. Heads should roll. Which at this point, might not be a bad outcome. But sadly, no heads will roll.
If we win, we beat another bad team, at home. In the absence of being able to do much else, this is getting tiresome. It is a big yawn, and does not tell you much.
Therein lies the problem.
Our schedule that was supposed to be hard, has turned out very easy. So far our only wins are against the absolute dregs of the NFL, with the exception of the Rams game, which in retrospect may have just been one of those nights for the Rams.
Our other four wins have been the Jaguars, who are 2-10. The Pats twice, and they are 3-10. And the Raiders, who are also 2-10. 3 of the 4 wins were also at home, against these bad teams. Adding the 3-9 Jets to the list of wins doesn’t do much for me at this point. I have seen the movie too many times, and until the movie changes, I will not get excited by these kind of wins. I will enjoy them, but not read into them.
In retrospect, the Jacksonville game was a big tell. We didn’t know it at the time, but they absolutely stink. And they were running us out of our own building until that Etienne fumble near the goal line (which if it doesn’t happen they win going away). That game showed you two things. We weren’t as good as we thought, and we weren’t ready to go to start the season. Probably several factors at play, including the culture of the organization and summer camp instead of training camp. In addition to almost losing to Jacksonville, we almost lost to the Pats too, they were a toe tap away from winning that game.
We have also managed to lose to bad teams, at home. Like the Titans who demolished us on Monday night football. We have also lost to bad teams on the road, like Indy, with Anthony Richardson back there. Say what you will about the backup QBs, but Green Bay managed to get it done with a backup as bad as ours. And nothing excuses a 31-12 loss to that awful Titans team on Monday Night Football, in our own building no less.
Thinking back on this season, and the fact that we have only beaten bad teams (and almost losing in two of the wins), in addition to losing to some of the bad teams, I am more concerned than ever. Here are some questions:
-Is the coaching actually much worse than people think?
-Are we just not as talented as people think?
-Is the cultural issue (soft, etc) worse than people think?
-Do we have talent, but also unconscionable gaping holes in the roster on the other end of the barbell, that have resulted in a team that in total is not good?
-Or is there another roster construction issue, overly reliant on speed and finesse and not enough tough?
-Too weak in the trenches?
-Just bad luck, and things really are better than they look, just wasn’t our year for whatever reason? I don’t believe this, but have to put it on the list because it is possible.
-Other? Before people revert solely to the Tua injury we still should have been able to win more of the games without him, especially given who we played. With him, the team in total has only looked OK but not great, especially given who we beat (mostly garbage) and who we could not beat.
According to the nerds (DVOA), the Dolphins are the 9th worst team in the NFL. I normally am skeptical the nerd stats like this, because they involve guesswork. But in this case, they are consistent with what I have seen on the field. All the expectations, all the payroll, all the theoretical superstars, and this is what we seem to be? Something is not right: https://ftnfantasy.com/dvoa/nfl/team-total-dvoa
It is worse than I thought. I cannot put my finger on it. If it weren’t for the benefit of having absolute garbage on our schedule, I wonder how this thing would look? The easy schedule might actually harm us, because we won’t end up with a four win season which is the type of thing that forces change. But really, what is this team and why has it looked the way it has looked? Why can we only beat absolute garbage, mostly at home?
PS late edit: Houston and SF were supposed to be two of the harder games on our schedule, and now neither of them looks that tough either, especially the 49ers, in Miami, which is a big trip for them. Boy did we blow it this year the schedule has turned out to be a joke!
