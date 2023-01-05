MrChadRico said: I'd rather us bench all of our key players to get ready for next year.... all we need is Waddle or Hill destroying their Knees or Anckles in a meaningless game. Win or lose we arnt a playoff team. We've been embarrassed enough for one year, just punt on this season and hope we can fix this awful team. Click to expand...

That's a quitters mentality, Miami needs to have more of a warrior's mentality, or your great, great grandchildren will still be waiting to see Miami back in the playoffs, let alone SB when we all are all long gone.Miami needs to find a way into the playoff, then it becomes a new season of three away games, get through all those away games in the new season, and the last game will be on equal grounds...One game at a time.