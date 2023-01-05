 jets game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

jets game

bane

bane

Things I would do to try to win this game

Waddle and Hill on punt returns
Skylar lots of roll outs and boot legs so he can run
Encourage Skylar to run with ball

quick passes to waddle and hill like we use to use last year with Waddle(why don't we do that now) We never do a quick out to the sideline with these guys.

I would also give Skylar only half the field for his reads.

Any ideas you guys have?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I'd rather us bench all of our key players to get ready for next year.... all we need is Waddle or Hill destroying their Knees or Anckles in a meaningless game. Win or lose we arnt a playoff team. We've been embarrassed enough for one year, just punt on this season and hope we can fix this awful team.
 
V

Virginia99

Skylar shouldve been running his ass off last week. We’d be in the playoffs right now.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Season on the line I’m putting Waddle at KR and Hill on PR duties for the entire game from kickoff.

-Jet sweeps
-Screens
-direct snaps
-the birth of the Waddlecat/Cheetahcat

Plenty of that, and I’d line Hill and Waddle up in the backfield at times. Just have to be prepared to take some shots downfield to keep the D honest.
 
E30M3

E30M3

T

tommyp

cedric wilson is our emergency qb.. maybe line him up with a few designed runs. who knows what might work
 
tay0365

tay0365

That's a quitters mentality, Miami needs to have more of a warrior's mentality, or your great, great grandchildren will still be waiting to see Miami back in the playoffs, let alone SB when we all are all long gone.

Miami needs to find a way into the playoff, then it becomes a new season of three away games, get through all those away games in the new season, and the last game will be on equal grounds...One game at a time.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

In the Jets last 3 losses they have been giving up more than 150 yards a game to the other teams, almost 200 yards to Seattle. We need to be able to run the ball against them to put Skylar in a position to yield success imo.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

lol

Dolphins win and a Pats loss and we are — quite LITERALLY — a playoff team

You are what your record says you are, the standings are what the standings are
 
F

fish_fan

Sarcasm is hard to detect these days! There are more than a few fans who would actually agree with your post :)

I will say Waddle and Hill back on specials doesn't really excite me but we really do need to go 100% on this game.

We still have a real chance at the playoffs and while we have been terrible lately, any given Sunday (or Wildcard Saturday)!
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

This, combined with feeding Mostert, plus rolling out ST on PA to scheme some easy throws and encouraging him to run the ball

This Jets team is very beatable, even with our current spate of injuries
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

ALL hands on deck. I don't care what your excuse is. This is a playoff game. Throw the kitchen sink at this game because there might not be another game this season so this is it, win or go home.

McD and staff better be ready so any tricks up your sleeve, now is the time.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Good idea for a post OP..........

I agree that shortening the field for Thompson is a good idea.
Hill on Punts....no question
I wouldn't do a lot of designed runs with Thompson.....if he goes down it's over. I would though give him a mental count where if he still has the ball in his hand, tuck it and run
Perhaps this would be a good idea to put a few wrinkles into the pass game with the running backs and tight ends.

Lastly, nothing is better for a young QB than a good running game. The jets are tough against the run, so that really short passing game might have to be the substitute for it
 
