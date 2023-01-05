bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 3,096
- Reaction score
- 3,480
- Age
- 46
Things I would do to try to win this game
Waddle and Hill on punt returns
Skylar lots of roll outs and boot legs so he can run
Encourage Skylar to run with ball
quick passes to waddle and hill like we use to use last year with Waddle(why don't we do that now) We never do a quick out to the sideline with these guys.
I would also give Skylar only half the field for his reads.
Any ideas you guys have?
