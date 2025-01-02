 Jets game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets game

bane

bane

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
4,732
Reaction score
6,496
Age
48
I really think this is a game we lose . Just a lot going against us.

Obviously no tua but even with tua not thinking this is easy win

Missing Kendal fuller
Next we don’t have fuller at corner
Last time we played then they gave us all we could handle in passing game.
Not sure storm duck can keep up with their 2nd or third guys.

Jets wanting to go out with a good taste in their mouth
Jets got embarrassed last week
They most likely will play with some proud.
Devante adams is all ready talking about that.

Then we need armstesd to play so Paul can play right tackle if not we will have that Carmen guy starting at tackle again. Who was awful against Texans

I didn’t even mention it wlll be cold in New York.
 
Not a chance in hell we lose this game & I’ll tell you why:

IT’S EVERY TRUE FAN’S DESTINY TO SUFFER BEING ONE OTHER TEAM’S DESTINY AWAY.

You best start believing in curses. You’re in one.



MODS: How can (if possible) I make the above clip my signature?
 
Last edited:
bane said:
I really think this is a game we lose . Just a lot going against us.

Obviously no tua but even with tua not thinking this is easy win

Missing Kendal fuller
Next we don’t have fuller at corner
Last time we played then they gave us all we could handle in passing game.
Not sure storm duck can keep up with their 2nd or third guys.

Jets wanting to go out with a good taste in their mouth
Jets got embarrassed last week
They most likely will play with some proud.
Devante adams is all ready talking about that.

Then we need armstesd to play so Paul can play right tackle if not we will have that Carmen guy starting at tackle again. Who was awful against Texans

I didn’t even mention it wlll be cold in New York.
Click to expand...
And by halftime the fins will know they can't be in the playoffs so they'll rapidly fade. This game is really not looking good.
 
We have an excellent chance in this game!

Nothing is guaranteed, but we certainly are capable of winning this even with Huntley starting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom