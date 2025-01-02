I really think this is a game we lose . Just a lot going against us.



Obviously no tua but even with tua not thinking this is easy win



Missing Kendal fuller

Next we don’t have fuller at corner

Last time we played then they gave us all we could handle in passing game.

Not sure storm duck can keep up with their 2nd or third guys.



Jets wanting to go out with a good taste in their mouth

Jets got embarrassed last week

They most likely will play with some proud.

Devante adams is all ready talking about that.



Then we need armstesd to play so Paul can play right tackle if not we will have that Carmen guy starting at tackle again. Who was awful against Texans



I didn’t even mention it wlll be cold in New York.