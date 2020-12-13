Jets KNOW how to tank

pjzabo

pjzabo

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2013
Messages
59
Reaction score
95
Location
Westchester, NY
We had some difficulties with the tank last year, but Jets have it dialed in. And sometimes it's not even just Gase, today they have missed FGs from 43, 41, 37. They are on fire, no way they lose the draft sweepstakes.

Sorry, I live in NY and get exposed to Jets games routinely. I really have to wonder what Trevor Lawrence does here. BTW, even if he does go to the Jets I'm not concerned, I like the trajectory we are on and the process. Trenches, D, young QB, now offensive playmakers PLEASE!!!!!
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
2,115
Reaction score
690
Location
Toronto
It’s so obvious that they are. They’re not even trying to pretend they aren’t. The play calls show it. League should do something for teams who clearly are tanking.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,637
Reaction score
3,507
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
I don't know man, I was as impressed by us playing 15 yards off across the board in the 4th as anything the Jets have done.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
863
Reaction score
1,800
Age
31
Location
New York
Sirspud said:
I don't know man, I was as impressed by us playing 15 yards off across the board in the 4th as anything the Jets have done.
Click to expand...
Hindsight is 20/20. If we played man 5 yards off the line and any of our guys got beat deep for a TD the game was over. We held them to a 46 yard FG attempt which is definitely missable (see Sanders’ 45 yard miss in the 1st). That, very obvious, face mask call on Howard ended up hurting us more than the coverage.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,902
Reaction score
8,309
Location
Bahamas
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Hindsight is 20/20. If we played man 5 yards off the line and any of our guys got beat deep for a TD the game was over. We held them to a 46 yard FG attempt which is definitely missable (see Sanders’ 45 yard miss in the 1st). That, very obvious, face mask call on Howard ended up hurting us more than the coverage.
Click to expand...
Don't try to explain it to him. He was complaining even if we had won.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
16,922
Reaction score
7,099
Location
NE, Indiana
If, at this point in time anyone thinks Flores would be doing any tanking, youre fooling yourself
 
D

devarso11

Rookie
Joined
Jun 9, 2007
Messages
19
Reaction score
19
The end of the raiders game shows they lost on purpose. No way to explain your way out of not playing prevent defense at the end . Greg Williams was the fall guy.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,637
Reaction score
3,507
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Hindsight is 20/20. If we played man 5 yards off the line and any of our guys got beat deep for a TD the game was over. We held them to a 46 yard FG attempt which is definitely missable (see Sanders’ 45 yard miss in the 1st). That, very obvious, face mask call on Howard ended up hurting us more than the coverage.
Click to expand...
First off, the face mask call happened because of the need to make a tackle in the open field after we left someone uncovered in the first place. By apparently being afraid to give up the big play we almost gave up a big play just by putting our defenders in an uncomfortable position.

Second, ill take the chiefs throwing downfield which is inherently a low percentage throw all day. We had picked off 3 passes. We had sacked Mahomes. Sure, they had made some plays. But I can't accept that a team that had picked mahomes three times in the game would suddenly be so unable to make a play that we had to play an unconventional defense. X and Jones are literally one of the best units in the NFL and we made the irrelevant.

Maybe that defense would have made sense if kc needed a score to catch up. But they didn't. They had a 6 point lead and just needed first downs. And we gave them that for free. Ten yards untouched once and 9 the next. And since that 9 got them into obvious 4th and 1 territory it was devastating.

Its only hindsight to you if you aren't capable of seeing it as its happening. It didn't take hindsight the first time it happened, and it took even less when we did it a second time now across the board. Check the game thread to see how obvious it was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom