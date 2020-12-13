Jets KNOW how to tank

ThePeopleShow13 said: Hindsight is 20/20. If we played man 5 yards off the line and any of our guys got beat deep for a TD the game was over. We held them to a 46 yard FG attempt which is definitely missable (see Sanders’ 45 yard miss in the 1st). That, very obvious, face mask call on Howard ended up hurting us more than the coverage. Click to expand...

First off, the face mask call happened because of the need to make a tackle in the open field after we left someone uncovered in the first place. By apparently being afraid to give up the big play we almost gave up a big play just by putting our defenders in an uncomfortable position.Second, ill take the chiefs throwing downfield which is inherently a low percentage throw all day. We had picked off 3 passes. We had sacked Mahomes. Sure, they had made some plays. But I can't accept that a team that had picked mahomes three times in the game would suddenly be so unable to make a play that we had to play an unconventional defense. X and Jones are literally one of the best units in the NFL and we made the irrelevant.Maybe that defense would have made sense if kc needed a score to catch up. But they didn't. They had a 6 point lead and just needed first downs. And we gave them that for free. Ten yards untouched once and 9 the next. And since that 9 got them into obvious 4th and 1 territory it was devastating.Its only hindsight to you if you aren't capable of seeing it as its happening. It didn't take hindsight the first time it happened, and it took even less when we did it a second time now across the board. Check the game thread to see how obvious it was.