Jets KNOW how to tank

pjzabo
Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2013
- Messages
- 59
- Reaction score
- 95
Location
Westchester, NY
We had some difficulties with the tank last year, but Jets have it dialed in. And sometimes it's not even just Gase, today they have missed FGs from 43, 41, 37. They are on fire, no way they lose the draft sweepstakes.
Sorry, I live in NY and get exposed to Jets games routinely. I really have to wonder what Trevor Lawrence does here. BTW, even if he does go to the Jets I'm not concerned, I like the trajectory we are on and the process. Trenches, D, young QB, now offensive playmakers PLEASE!!!!!
