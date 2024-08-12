 Jets newly-traded-for pass rusher Reddick already demanding to be traded 😆 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets newly-traded-for pass rusher Reddick already demanding to be traded 😆

John813 said:
Who could of guessed the guy who wanted and got granted a trade due to wanting a new deal wants to be traded again over no new deal.
News at 11.
Howie Roseman is a wise man, he appears to have gotten one (or two) over on the Jets when you consider former Jet Bryce Huff signed with Philly to replace Reddick, double whammy there. Not sure what the "conditions" are on the third rounder the Jets flipped the Birds, but Joe Douglas has got to be sweating bullets with how scorching hot his seat is getting. Reddick has already lost $1 mill. due to fines, he's not showing up despite only being owed $1 mill. in cash on his present deal. Douglas should get what he can get and be done with it.
 
FINALLY!!

Some good news.

Oh.....and JETS SUK AZZ!!
 
Nublar7 said:
This is why the Jets will never win a championship, their front office is inept.
And somewhere Aaron Rodgers is wondering why Johnson & Johnson doesn't have a pill for ineptitude... on second thought, just pass the ayahuasca. JUCK THE FETS, I cannot wait to see the pundits eat all the crow on their bold '24 Jet predictions
 
