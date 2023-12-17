Jets/Phins Post-Game Discussion**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Back on track! Night and day from Monday figuratively and literally. Make no mistake the Jets have a very good D and we took what they gave us. If I need to find something to nit pic it would be the penalties although the stinking refs have a lot to do with that...
All-around team effort and all phases stepped up! GO PHINS (and Jags!)
