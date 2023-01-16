 Jets Poaching Miami Coaches?? Bevell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets Poaching Miami Coaches?? Bevell

deester11

deester11

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
1,041
Reaction score
1,998
If you can't beat em...join em? Jets have requested permission to interview the Dolphins Pass-game coordinator for Offensive Coordinator. I like Bevell....I hope he stays but that's an opportunity. But the Jets...ugh.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,375
Reaction score
1,341
Makes sense, we run a similar system to the Jets, and getting a coordinator who can keep most things the same would help their transition.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,622
Reaction score
9,274
Location
Philly
Bevell was a good hire for the dolphins but he would be a rather uninspired offensive coordinator hire for the Jets.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,382
Reaction score
6,235
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
This would be a good hire for Jets.

They really need to get the QB position right though or nothing will matter.

I still do not get the permission thing. I thought this was a promotion so therefore couldn’t be blocked. If that is the case why is permission needed.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
5,144
Reaction score
2,810
Location
North Central FL
BillsFanInPeace said:
They really need to get the QB position right though or nothing will matter.

I still do not get the permission thing. I thought this was a promotion so therefore couldn’t be blocked. If that is the case why is permission needed.
Click to expand...
I'm with you, you can't make chicken salad with chicken s*** QB's they have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom