Jets Poaching Miami Coaches?? Bevell

deester11
If you can't beat em...join em? Jets have requested permission to interview the Dolphins Pass-game coordinator for Offensive Coordinator. I like Bevell....I hope he stays but that's an opportunity. But the Jets...ugh.
I'm with you, you can't make chicken salad with chicken s*** QB's they have.They really need to get the QB position right though or nothing will matter.
I still do not get the permission thing. I thought this was a promotion so therefore couldn’t be blocked. If that is the case why is permission needed.
How can possibly know he would be an uninspired OC?Bevell was a good hire for the dolphins but he would be a rather uninspired offensive coordinator hire for the Jets.
Maybe it was a respect/courtesy thing; McDaniel and Salah are good buddies.I still do not get the permission thing. I thought this was a promotion so therefore couldn’t be blocked. If that is the case why is permission needed.