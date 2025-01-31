 Jets Potentially Losing Their Best Offensive Player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets Potentially Losing Their Best Offensive Player

"The New York Jets..... reminding Dolphins fans for over 50 years that;.... it could always be worse"
 
Not Aaron Rodgers then?
 
Fred Bear said:
He took himself out of the game
Click to expand...
A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.

In 2 out of the last 3 years our starting QB couldn't finish the season when the games still mattered. That's a lot more consequential than what our only elite player did this season when it no longer mattered.
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
Click to expand...
All games have meaning, we could have made the playoffs if we won and Denver a loss
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
Click to expand...
lol! So true! Like every year, we see all starters deciding to not play anymore once their team is eliminated from the playoffs...
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
Click to expand...
Wrong! Quitting on your teammates is the absolute worst offense on a team sport that a player can do. You think the players in SF were ok with their dude quitting at halftime?? Nope, and no one here should be either.
 
