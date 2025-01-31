Jets Potentially Losing Their Best Offensive Player

MrChadRico
Hill isn't a quitter. Mike McDaniel quit on the season protecting bubble boy, again.Will trade quitter Hill
He took himself out of the gameHill isn't a quitter. Mike McDaniel quit on the season protecting bubble boy, again.
A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.He took himself out of the game
All games have meaning, we could have made the playoffs if we won and Denver a lossA meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
If games to him are meaningless to him let's just trade himA meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
lol! So true! Like every year, we see all starters deciding to not play anymore once their team is eliminated from the playoffs...A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.
Wrong! Quitting on your teammates is the absolute worst offense on a team sport that a player can do. You think the players in SF were ok with their dude quitting at halftime?? Nope, and no one here should be either.A meaningless game, when he played most of the year with a serious wrist injury. No reason to risk his health in a meaningless game. Weeks 2 through 6 however...That's when quitting matters.