Jets Preview (some NSFW Langauge)

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Extra Dicey (Jets Preview) - Miami Dolphins
***WARNING: THIS EPISODE CONTAINS SWEARING*** Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ first battle of the 2022 season with the stinkin’ New York Jets! They first briefly touch on the ongoing investigation into the team’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa following his injury in the Bills game...
