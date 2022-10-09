 Jets Preview (some NSFW Langauge) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets Preview (some NSFW Langauge)

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
506
Reaction score
1,264
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Extra Dicey (Jets Preview) - Miami Dolphins

***WARNING: THIS EPISODE CONTAINS SWEARING*** Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ first battle of the 2022 season with the stinkin’ New York Jets! They first briefly touch on the ongoing investigation into the team’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa following his injury in the Bills game...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom