Jets Re-watch

I know, I know...pathetic. But I take the bad with the good, and I'm finally getting around to this.

First Quarter---holy shit. Amazing we were only down 5-0. It was horrendous.

•Terrible field position, starting two drives inside our 8 yard line.
• I think Teddy got called with a bullshit Intentional grounding penalty. His arm got hit. You could definitely see he was going to swing over his body and throw it to Mostert on a screen pass. Horrible call by the Refs. Nonetheless, two points given up and QB2 walking into the tunnel. Dreadful start on the 1st offensive play.
•Then we give up a long kick return to Berrios. Frickin hell.
•D actually made a couple plays with some good run stuffs, a sack, and a knockdown. But the two face mask penalties by Ingram and Davis work killers. Last play of the 1st quarter was a blown coverage and a 70 plus yard rump by Breece Hall down to the one yard line. Once again, one of the worst quarters of football I've ever seen, and it was qmazing we were only down five.
 
i usually re-watch every game.

i deleted this off the DVR as the clock was ticking down at the end.
 
I use Youtube TV. That's the only reason there isn't some mangled DVR with it's guts hanging out.
i still have the Bills game and Ravens game on the DVR, and watch them both when I'm feeling down...
 
i still have the Bills game and Ravens game on the DVR, and watch them both when I'm feeling down...
As do I.

