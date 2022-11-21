Jets reach new level of dogshit

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Glorious writing on the part of Kevin Patra here ...
*chef's kiss*
*chef's kiss*
The Jets' second-half offense was so atrocious it went three-and-out on its first five possessions. On seven second-half drives, Gang Green netted 2 yards. Total. Two yards.
Players fall down and get two yards.
Two yards on 26 plays is about as grotesque a performance as you can get. The Jets moved the ball 2.77 inches per play in two full quarters of football. They couldn't gain a Snickers bar worth of yardage per play.
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.www.nfl.com