Jets reach new level of dogshit

Glorious writing on the part of Kevin Patra here ...

*chef's kiss*

The Jets' second-half offense was so atrocious it went three-and-out on its first five possessions. On seven second-half drives, Gang Green netted 2 yards. Total. Two yards.
Players fall down and get two yards.
Two yards on 26 plays is about as grotesque a performance as you can get. The Jets moved the ball 2.77 inches per play in two full quarters of football. They couldn't gain a Snickers bar worth of yardage per play.

www.nfl.com

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.
