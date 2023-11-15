 Jets release Michael Carter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets release Michael Carter

gregorygrant83

Jets release rb Michael Carter today. I wonder if he would be a good upgrade for Ahmed? Unless there are injuries I doubt Ahmed gets more that 10 or 15 carries the rest of the season now that Mostert, Achane and Wilson are healthy. That would mean Carter wouldn't get a chance to show much this season if he were added to the Dolphins roster. But he's a small, quick and shifty back that could look good in the dolphins system.
 
lol Jets trying to send a message by cutting a guy that's done nothing. Dolphins most stable team in the East after all these years.
 
