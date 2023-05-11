Jets release OT Cedric Ogbuehi

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 4,407
- Reaction score
- 6,892
The former first round pick has bounced around quite a bit since then, but he seems like the kinf of "decent depth" the Fins could use.
I can't say I have paid him much attention but he did start some games for the NYJ last year, playing almost 300 snaps with 3 penalties and just one sack allowed.
His PFF grade was pretty poor, 47.7 and he has not played regularly since 2017.
After typing all this I don't want him anymore..............................
I can't say I have paid him much attention but he did start some games for the NYJ last year, playing almost 300 snaps with 3 penalties and just one sack allowed.
His PFF grade was pretty poor, 47.7 and he has not played regularly since 2017.
After typing all this I don't want him anymore..............................