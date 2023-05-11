 Jets release OT Cedric Ogbuehi | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets release OT Cedric Ogbuehi

jimthefin

jimthefin

The former first round pick has bounced around quite a bit since then, but he seems like the kinf of "decent depth" the Fins could use.

I can't say I have paid him much attention but he did start some games for the NYJ last year, playing almost 300 snaps with 3 penalties and just one sack allowed.

His PFF grade was pretty poor, 47.7 and he has not played regularly since 2017.

After typing all this I don't want him anymore.............................. :out:
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Sounds like they are making room for Bahktiari...

Do they even have cap space for him? Damn, I wouldnt mind stealing him from the Pack before the Jets....
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

I love mid-post clarity.... That happens to me with text messages quite often. Still hit send though... I mean I took the time to type the message, right?
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Yeah man, just say no to drugs and this guy
 
artdnj

artdnj

Have to look at the big picture with Jets moves...It appears to some that if Aaron R wants somebody, they make it happen and there may be some releases to make room for these guys. There may be some unjust casualties of this so that player may be worth a look. That being said, I know nothing about Cedric.
 
