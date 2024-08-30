 Jets suck thread, I have to post this thread here, sorry :) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I mean I can’t continue to make this stuff up man.


First the Roger’s went to Egypt during mandatory practices drama, after scolding the team for not being all in.


Then Hassan Reddick scenario which is just so cool.:) nice job on that Douglas.


Then the news that saleh “dead man walking” as I’ve been calling him for a year“…as former players say he’s just sucking the teet of Roger’s lol.


Check this new one out… strait from jet magazine :)


So much for Lewis Cine becoming the tenth first-round pick on the Jets roster. After multiple reports said yesterday that Cine was on his way to Florham Park to become a Jet, he has had a change of heart.

Instead Cine will head upstate to join the Buffalo Bills according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.”

lol this is beautiful man, where are all those jet fans that like to come to the site?


Thought so.
 
Wait.. that Cine **** was actually real?
 
As much as I want to believe the Jets are in shambles, I’m not buying these narratives anymore. The Bills were apparently in turmoil last year and the players allegedly hated McDermott. Then they go on a crazy winning streak and barely lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs.
 
dolfanattic5 said:
As much as I want to believe the Jets are in shambles, I’m not buying these narratives anymore. The Bills were apparently in turmoil last year and the players allegedly hated McDermott. Then they go on a crazy winning streak and barely lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Click to expand...
Except McDermott can coach and has played in tough playoff scenarios with great teams

Year five for saleh lol
 
