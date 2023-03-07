 Jets Tampering With Rodgers? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets Tampering With Rodgers?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,840
Reaction score
70,916
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
They had better thor hammer the Jets' anus if this convo wasn't allowed. Oh, and if you're one of the people that wants to respond with something akin to "that only happens to the Dolphins"; go lick a spinning helicopter blade.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday - ProFootballTalk

As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets.Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,915
Reaction score
17,571
Location
Allentown, Pa
I am sure they didn't tamper.

GB wants Rodgers gone, I am sure they'd let him talk to anyone.

PFT trying to make news because they sure as hell can't report it.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,531
Reaction score
21,555
Location
Davie, FL
From the article- no tampering..

For Rodgers to speak with the Jets, the Packers had to have granted him permission to do so. Otherwise, it would be tampering on the Jets’ part. This is a sign that Green Bay is at least open to the idea of pursuing a trade for Rodgers.

jetsxfactor.com

NY Jets Beat Confirms Report That Aaron Rodgers Spoke With Team

Multiple New York Jets beat reporters have confirmed Trey Wingo's report that Aaron Rodgers spoke with the Jets on Monday.
jetsxfactor.com jetsxfactor.com

and..

 
Crump

Crump

Tua Titleist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
7,193
Reaction score
19,026
Location
Monroe Municipal Golf Course
As open as this was to the public there is no way the Packers didn't give the Jets permission. The Packers want Rodgers and that contract gone.

I would love to see it, but noway anything this out there is tampering
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,704
Reaction score
35,359
Location
Montreal
That only happens to the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom