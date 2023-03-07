Jets Tampering With Rodgers?

NY Jets Beat Confirms Report That Aaron Rodgers Spoke With Team Multiple New York Jets beat reporters have confirmed Trey Wingo's report that Aaron Rodgers spoke with the Jets on Monday.

From the article- no tampering..For Rodgers to speak with the Jets, the Packers had to have granted him permission to do so. Otherwise, it would be tampering on the Jets’ part. This is a sign that Green Bay is at least open to the idea of pursuing a trade for Rodgers.and..