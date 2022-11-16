 Jets vs patriots this Sunday. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jets vs patriots this Sunday.

What Team winning would help miami more?

  • Patriots winning

    Votes: 7 87.5%

  • Jets winning

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • They both **** each other and it ends up at a tie

    Votes: 2 25.0%
I'd find it amusing if they ended up in a Tie in overtime, but since that's most likely not happening. What team would you rather have win and think helps miami more as far as battle for afc east? I'd like both not getting into the playoffs. I actually rather have patriots, because they have more losses now, but they have tough games where they could have 7 or 8 losses. I looked at jets schedule, we think miami's is brutal, the next 4 games are tough for them. They lose vs patriots they could get in a 4 game losing streak. I know bears don't have a winning record, but Fields is dangerous, then they have vikings and then Bills hell bound on revenge on them. They could be on the outside looking in fast after those games.
 
Man it’s gonna be a long hard weekend without the Dolphins playing… I could give Jack shit about the Patriots, Jets, or the ****ing Bills. Just keep winning Fins and come back soon!
 
BONG SHULA said:
I want the Patriots to win because I want Miami to stay #1 in the AFCE.
Click to expand...
yeah that's part of my reasoning too. I think patriots beating jets will start a losing slide for jets because of jets schedule going forward
 
cltchperf said:
I'd find it amusing if they ended up in a Tie in overtime, but since that's most likely not happening. What team would you rather have win and think helps miami more as far as battle for afc east? I'd like both not getting into the playoffs. I actually rather have patriots, because they have more losses now, but they have tough games where they could have 7 or 8 losses. I looked at jets schedule, we think miami's is brutal, the next 4 games are tough for them. They lose vs patriots they could get in a 4 game losing streak. I know bears don't have a winning record, but Fields is dangerous, then they have vikings and then Bills hell bound on revenge on them. They could be on the outside looking in fast after those games.
Click to expand...
Jets are a scary team, we need them to be knocked down a peg or two. Not a team I want gaining any momentum. NE doesn’t matter anymore
 
EasyRider said:
Jets are a scary team, we need them to be knocked down a peg or two. Not a team I want gaining any momentum. NE doesn’t matter anymore
Click to expand...
yep that's why I rather patriots beat them. I feel jets are better then patriots, but like I said, it's about match ups sometimes and Bill B does well against most young qbs and why jets lost last time. And this is in new england too. They'll do the same thing like last time, stuff the run and force Wilson to beat them
 
