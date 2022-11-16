Jets vs patriots this Sunday.

I'd find it amusing if they ended up in a Tie in overtime, but since that's most likely not happening. What team would you rather have win and think helps miami more as far as battle for afc east? I'd like both not getting into the playoffs. I actually rather have patriots, because they have more losses now, but they have tough games where they could have 7 or 8 losses. I looked at jets schedule, we think miami's is brutal, the next 4 games are tough for them. They lose vs patriots they could get in a 4 game losing streak. I know bears don't have a winning record, but Fields is dangerous, then they have vikings and then Bills hell bound on revenge on them. They could be on the outside looking in fast after those games.