Jets vs Pats

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,511
Reaction score
5,641
Location
Allentown, Pa
What’s the deal here, just tuned in as the pats cut the lead in half.

Is Belichek after a top 2 pick?

I WOULD never be happier to see the Jets win a game in my life, than this one. They would screw up their lottery ticket.

Cam Newton a backup QB, bridge QB, or walk away from the game and start a clothing line? I’d consider him as a backup but he would have to call Tua Mr. Tagovialoa or No.1.

Edit: Jets extended theirlead to 20-10 just before the half and in the time it took me to type this post.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,037
Reaction score
3,060
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Had a hard time deciding who I was rooting for. But the Jets season will be horrible regardless of if they win. Not so the Pat's. So I guess go Jets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom