Jets vs Pats

The Ghost
Stamos
What’s the deal here, just tuned in as the pats cut the lead in half.
Is Belichek after a top 2 pick?
I WOULD never be happier to see the Jets win a game in my life, than this one. They would screw up their lottery ticket.
Cam Newton a backup QB, bridge QB, or walk away from the game and start a clothing line? I’d consider him as a backup but he would have to call Tua Mr. Tagovialoa or No.1.
Edit: Jets extended theirlead to 20-10 just before the half and in the time it took me to type this post.
