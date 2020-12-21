 JETS WIN, JETS WIN, and lose Trevor Lawrence!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JETS WIN, JETS WIN, and lose Trevor Lawrence!!!!

can't wait for the NY press to jump into action, printer's will be on overtime
 
Honestly though isn't that other qb seen as really good too? So even if they lose their chance on Lawrence, they can get the other qb instead who seems very promising also.
 
cltchperf said:
Honestly though isn't that other qb seen as really good too? So even if they lose their chance on Lawrence, they can get the other qb instead who seems very promising also.
Justin Fields is not in Trevor Lawrences stratosphere. In fact, if I am the Jets I would rather stay with Darnold under a new coach than pick Fields.
 
