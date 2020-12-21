JETS WIN, JETS WIN, and lose Trevor Lawrence!!!!

FinFaninColorado
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! You can't make this stuff up. What a great day for Miami all the way around!!!!
Justin Fields is not in Trevor Lawrences stratosphere. In fact, if I am the Jets I would rather stay with Darnold under a new coach than pick Fields.Honestly though isn't that other qb seen as really good too? So even if they lose their chance on Lawrence, they can get the other qb instead who seems very promising also.