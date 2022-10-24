 Jeudy? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeudy?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,308
Reaction score
19,485
Why though? Miami is having trouble getting a third receiver involved in the offense and there is talent here. Seems to me receiver is the last thing the Dolphins need.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,081
Reaction score
24,444
Location
West Palm Beach
I personally don’t see it happening. Too many positions of need, like secondary help and a RB.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,925
Reaction score
4,662
Why? Go get Surtain! Can we cut Byron Jones or come to an injury settlement? Can that save cap space?
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,500
Reaction score
4,029
Would very, very gladly do Ced Wilson and a 2nd round pick for Jeudy. Doubt they would, though.
 
Dark Matter

Dark Matter

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 2, 2021
Messages
306
Reaction score
697
Location
Australia
Straight swap. Jeudy for Wilson. 😀

Although Broncos might want a bit more return than that. There are more needy teams at WR who may offer a bit more than Dolphins would be willing to. Nice thought all the same.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,487
Reaction score
1,697
I find this report unbelievable.

On what planet do we need another starting caliber WR?
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

He back.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,816
Reaction score
14,240
Location
Davie, FL
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Why? Go get Surtain! Can we cut Byron Jones or come to an injury settlement? Can that save cap space?
Click to expand...
Conversation regarding Surtain probably starts with multiple high picks, including at least a FRP.

Jeudy can probably be had for a 2nd or 3rd. And honestly, I’d go after it. I like Sherfield and Cracraft but both players are extremely limited. If Wilson isn’t going to step up, and he’s obviously healthy enough to field punts, then a WR3 would actually help this offense greatly.

This move makes more sense if Gesicki is traded. You go with Hill, Waddle, Jeudy as your primary receivers and all 3 guys can line up outside or slot.

I’m biased though. I’ve been a huge fan of Jeudy since he was on 247 as a high school prospect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom