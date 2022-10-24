mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,081
- Reaction score
- 24,444
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Going to have mini Bama if this ever happens.
Wow. Great player in college. Love his connection to Tua. Cost would have to be a bargain, but I'd send Ced Wilson or Gesicki for him right now.Going to have mini Bama if this ever happens.
Conversation regarding Surtain probably starts with multiple high picks, including at least a FRP.Why? Go get Surtain! Can we cut Byron Jones or come to an injury settlement? Can that save cap space?