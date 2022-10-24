BahamaFinFan78 said: Why? Go get Surtain! Can we cut Byron Jones or come to an injury settlement? Can that save cap space? Click to expand...

Conversation regarding Surtain probably starts with multiple high picks, including at least a FRP.Jeudy can probably be had for a 2nd or 3rd. And honestly, I’d go after it. I like Sherfield and Cracraft but both players are extremely limited. If Wilson isn’t going to step up, and he’s obviously healthy enough to field punts, then a WR3 would actually help this offense greatly.This move makes more sense if Gesicki is traded. You go with Hill, Waddle, Jeudy as your primary receivers and all 3 guys can line up outside or slot.I’m biased though. I’ve been a huge fan of Jeudy since he was on 247 as a high school prospect.