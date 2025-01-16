 Jevon Holland $18mm Per Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jevon Holland $18mm Per Year?

Bye-bye.
It will be interesting how this one turns out. Anyone that gives him anything close to this number is nuts. But their are other Grier analogs out there who are GMs. It just takes one. I think some GMs do deals based on reputation and hype as much as they do on film review and an objective and disciplined judgement of football fact. And GMs get desperate at times as well, and grossly overpay. Heck, we did it for Chubb and others. That Chubb thing was more about his reputation, draft status, and hype, than it was about his actual production and durability on the field. His actual best year was a whopping 12 sacks, and that was with Von Miller on the other side getting all the attention. He followed that up with 1, 7.5, 0 and then 8 sacks. And we gave up a first round pick, and all the money, for that. GMs do dumb things.
Hopefully, in this case, it won't be us again. Holland's production has been less than compelling, he plays soft, and his attitude seems questionable. Goodbye!
Will be interesting what he gets. GM me gives him no more than Brandon Jones deal. We kept the wrong guy or guys.

Yet Holland figures to command a contract not too dissimilar from former Dolphins' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has a 4-year, $73.6 million contract. That's $18.4 million per season, third among all NFL safeties, trailing only Antoine Winfield, Jr., and Derwin James.

 
I was the biggest supporter of Jevon Holland possible. Ecstatic after we drafted him, even more thrilled after his rookie year.

Fast forward to now and I can’t stand the thought of even seeing him on the field.

See ya dude.

Once he gets paid I think he might revert back to his earlier form and try a lot harder.
 
No way do I think he's worth that kind of $ because he seems to have lost his "hunger". I would make an observation, though.

He has had a different DC and completely different philosophy every year here. It's hard to build year over year with so much inconsistency is coaching.
 
Mach2 said:
No way do I think he's worth that kind of $ because he seems to have lost his "hunger". I would make an observation, though.

He has had a different DC and completely different philosophy every year here. It's hard to build year over year with so much inconsistency is coaching.
Thats actually a great point.
 
Looked like a future all pro in his first season, improved slightly in year two, declined slightly in year three…then dude fell off a cliff this year. If he wants to come back on a team friendly deal I’d consider it, but yeah good look on the open market my dude.
 
