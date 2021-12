AyyJayy said: Yeah looks like waddle would have had to test negative by 3:30 . So who’s going to get those touches? DVP and Gesicki? Click to expand...

Yup so Waddle and other players had till 330 today.Yet Browns, Rams and WFT players get an extra day or 2?I'm telling you.If key players from the Raiders, Eagles or Seattle test positive between now and Monday. The league BETTER postpone those games again.They would have been able to play otherwise. So if any of those teams players get sick or hurt before the BS rescheduling of the games that is on the NFL and they need to take responsibilityThis cherry picking is absurd.I know I know. I just can't let this go right now. Sorry