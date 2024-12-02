 Jevon Holland: “Be mad for no reason. Go touch grass” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jevon Holland: “Be mad for no reason. Go touch grass”

Holland can see himself out.

After not coming back last year, letting two more cost effective options walk (Elliot/Jones), and his performance this season (along with being banged up again).....

Our next young players to invest in HAVE to be durable!

We already have Tua, Reek, Waddle, TA, Chubb, etc

All of whom have dealt with injury in the last calendar year..

Phillips needs a fully healthy season or it's a franchise tag for me IMHO.

Holland can walk.
 
