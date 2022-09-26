 Jevon Holland loves his teammates and shows it by swarming to the ball. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jevon Holland loves his teammates and shows it by swarming to the ball.

Read this quote this morning. “You measure your love for your teammates by your proximity to the ball at the end of each play.”

That is our boy Holland. What a great quote and a great player. Hope he got the game ball in this one because he deserved it. Culture has changed so much with McDaniel. I love this team!!!
 
