Jevon Holland Next To Be Shown The Door?

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 2,092
- Reaction score
- 4,145
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
Maybe something to this, maybe nothing. Hard to know, but Holland was a captain last year, no longer a captain this year. Not trying to make a point about the significance of being a captain, but once someone is a captain, and then they are made no longer a captain, it makes you wonder. You could also argue they basically replaced him with Calais Campbell, who will be gone after this year. David Long is nobody special, and he was also made a captain. If they thought Holland was part of the future, one would think he would keep his captaincy. Net/net, it seems to me at a minimum the Dolphins are preparing to move on without Holland.
The related question is potentially just a casualty of the cap, or more to the story?
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has been a member of the Miami Dolphins for just 2 1/2 months, will serve as one of the team’s 2024 captains, the team announced Monday. Linebacker David Long and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are the other two new captains, joining holdovers Tua Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Three players who were captains in 2023 no longer are: Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard, who have departed, and safety Jevon Holland, who remains a Dolphin.
The related question is potentially just a casualty of the cap, or more to the story?
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has been a member of the Miami Dolphins for just 2 1/2 months, will serve as one of the team’s 2024 captains, the team announced Monday. Linebacker David Long and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are the other two new captains, joining holdovers Tua Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Three players who were captains in 2023 no longer are: Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard, who have departed, and safety Jevon Holland, who remains a Dolphin.