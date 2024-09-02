Jevon Holland Next To Be Shown The Door?

Mach2 said: How were the captains selected?



Some teams have a player vote. Others the staff makes the choice.



In any case, I wouldn't assume one has anything to do with the other.



As to the question about JH getting an extension, that likely depends on what type of contract he is looking for.



I would welcome him back, but I wouldn't "overpay" with a top Safety contract. For all the hype the player gets, while he is "good", I don't see All Pro on his resume or in his future.



The argument can be made that with all the defensive staff/scheme turnover, he hasn't been in the most optimal situation to excell. That is fair but it's also not evidence. It is projection based on assumptions. Click to expand...

If you look at safety contracts around the league it appears that teams are trending away from multi-year contracts with huge money. Many of the “elite” safeties have been cut or traded in the past few years regardless of money left on their contract.There are a few reasons I think this is the case. 1) College programs have been pumping out DBs who make the transition to safety in the NFL. There are so many guys available that you can replace expensive players with cheaper, younger options. 2) The position is prone to injuries in general. You just don’t see a ton of guys having long careers at the position anymore (as elite players).In a lot of ways the position has become the “RB” of the defense. While I firmly believe we want Holland to be here long term, I do not think we will make him an offer that would come close to what he will get as a FA. To me it appears he is basically a one year rental we will let walk like Wilkins and Hunt last year. To be clear, I’d love to see him sign a team friendly deal; I just don’t expect it.