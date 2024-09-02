 Jevon Holland Next To Be Shown The Door? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jevon Holland Next To Be Shown The Door?

Maybe something to this, maybe nothing. Hard to know, but Holland was a captain last year, no longer a captain this year. Not trying to make a point about the significance of being a captain, but once someone is a captain, and then they are made no longer a captain, it makes you wonder. You could also argue they basically replaced him with Calais Campbell, who will be gone after this year. David Long is nobody special, and he was also made a captain. If they thought Holland was part of the future, one would think he would keep his captaincy. Net/net, it seems to me at a minimum the Dolphins are preparing to move on without Holland.

The related question is potentially just a casualty of the cap, or more to the story?

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has been a member of the Miami Dolphins for just 2 1/2 months, will serve as one of the team’s 2024 captains, the team announced Monday. Linebacker David Long and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are the other two new captains, joining holdovers Tua Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Three players who were captains in 2023 no longer are: Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard, who have departed, and safety Jevon Holland, who remains a Dolphin.

 
How were the captains selected?

Some teams have a player vote. Others the staff makes the choice.

In any case, I wouldn't assume one has anything to do with the other.

As to the question about JH getting an extension, that likely depends on what type of contract he is looking for.

I would welcome him back, but I wouldn't "overpay" with a top Safety contract. For all the hype the player gets, while he is "good", I don't see All Pro on his resume or in his future.

The argument can be made that with all the defensive staff/scheme turnover, he hasn't been in the most optimal situation to excell. That is fair but it's also not evidence. It is projection based on assumptions.
 
I love Holland, but he might be hard to sign. Miami has some tough choices to make.

I hope the team can keep him and Phillips long-term.
 
I know he’s itching hard for his money.

Also know I haven’t seen him on the practice field practicing in almost a month.


Not sure the reason

Also know he’s does lots of fun interviews fwiw never addressing that he’s missing practice

I really don’t have a solid grip on him for some reason

Haven’t seen him play ball in what 10 months
 
It's really too early to have this conversation, if he has a all-pro type season, he might be too expensive to keep. And the adverse is also true, if he has a mid year, I bet we resign him on a decent deal.

If he wants to be the highest paid Saftey, there is just no way to evision the Dolphins keeping him.
 
Well let's hope he has an all-pro season!
 
Little weird he’s not a captain again but we have a lot of vets now who have also probably earned the honor. I really like Holland and I hope he stays
 
I’m fine with letting Holland walk. First of all, his reputation as a superstar safety has preceded him actually playing like one. He’s good, but he has not really been a difference maker aside from that one Hail Mary TD return against the Jets, which was a fluky broken play. Second of all, safety isn’t a position where I’d spend huge money. And third of all, he quit on the team last year. He could’ve played down the stretch but didn’t want to put out bad tape or risk a more significant injury coming up on his contract year. Can’t blame a guy for doing what’s best for him, but what’s best for the team is not to pay players like that huge money.
 
Quit on the team? Do tell more.
 
If you look at safety contracts around the league it appears that teams are trending away from multi-year contracts with huge money. Many of the “elite” safeties have been cut or traded in the past few years regardless of money left on their contract.

There are a few reasons I think this is the case. 1) College programs have been pumping out DBs who make the transition to safety in the NFL. There are so many guys available that you can replace expensive players with cheaper, younger options. 2) The position is prone to injuries in general. You just don’t see a ton of guys having long careers at the position anymore (as elite players).

In a lot of ways the position has become the “RB” of the defense. While I firmly believe we want Holland to be here long term, I do not think we will make him an offer that would come close to what he will get as a FA. To me it appears he is basically a one year rental we will let walk like Wilkins and Hunt last year. To be clear, I’d love to see him sign a team friendly deal; I just don’t expect it.
 
