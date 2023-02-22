 Jevon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jevon Holland

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,697
Reaction score
17,144
Location
Allentown, Pa
I loved the Holland selection when it happened. I was really stressing our need for a S.

I was even more ecstatic watching his rookie year. He was a catalyst for sure.

That said, he coasted last year. Yes Josh Boyer was useless, but Jevon wasn’t as good year 2.

I expect the best Holland yet in 2023 with a real DC.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
24,343
Reaction score
29,294
The Ghost said:
I loved the Holland selection when it happened. I was really stressing our need for a S.

I was even more ecstatic watching his rookie year. He was a catalyst for sure.

That said, he coasted last year. Yes Josh Boyer was useless, but Jevon wasn’t as good year 2.

I expect the best Holland yet in 2023 with a real DC.
He coasted? He could have done more but chose to “coast?”..Wow…
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
24,343
Reaction score
29,294
The Ghost said:
Ya compared to his rookie year. Not even close to the same impact. And I love the kid as anyone here. I was expecting a jump year 2 that never came.

We can pretend it did though.

We can pretend it did though.
And that’s because he was coasting?
 
