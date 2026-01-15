 Jills Mafia laughing at our Head Coaching search....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jills Mafia laughing at our Head Coaching search.......

I mean, they laughing with us?

I'll be glad to hold that mirror up for them when they get rid of the terrorist )
 
hoops said:
If he doesn’t make the afc champ game he damn well may be.

And no im not interested. He’s propped up by Josh Allen.

I tbink they gonna beat Denver anyways. Cause of who else? Josh freaking Allen.
If Denver plays a lot of man against them and refuses to run the ball (like dipshit JAX), I see JA winning as well.

Bills run D is terrible yet these "smart" coaches insist on throwing against a better secondary.

I had hopes for Liam.
 
Stoobz said:
If Denver plays a lot of man against them and refuses to run the ball (like dipshit JAX), I see JA winning as well.

Bills run D is terrible yet these "smart" coaches insist on throwing against a better secondary.

I had hopes for Liam.
Allen made some stupid throws in that game that folks just can’t appreciate enough.

That long throw late in the game the corner played that exactly right squatting cause of the blitz pressure but Allen’s freak abilities with his arm beat it.

He’s just a freak.
 
