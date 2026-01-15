Jills Mafia laughing at our Head Coaching search.......

AZFINSFANFORLIFE
Doesn’t the majority of that fanbase want McDermott canned? lol
If Denver plays a lot of man against them and refuses to run the ball (like dipshit JAX), I see JA winning as well.If he doesn’t make the afc champ game he damn well may be.
And no im not interested. He’s propped up by Josh Allen.
I tbink they gonna beat Denver anyways. Cause of who else? Josh freaking Allen.
If Denver plays a lot of man against them and refuses to run the ball (like dipshit JAX), I see JA winning as well.
Bills run D is terrible yet these "smart" coaches insist on throwing against a better secondary.
I had hopes for Liam.