Jim Caldwell doing a little back stabbing

dougb123

dougb123

In a rare interview, ex-Dolphins assistant Jim Caldwell did not name the Dolphins but said he’s philosophically opposed to teams letting top players get away. He even called it a firing offense.

Habib: Jim Caldwell says 'it's crazy' when teams part with good players. Was he referring to Miami Dolphins?

In a rare interview, ex-Dolphins assistant Jim Caldwell did not name the Dolphins but said he’s philosophically opposed to teams letting top players
Like we would take what this guy has to say seriously.

Knew there was more to it than his health....
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Yes, the whole thing was kind of bizarre. I understand the health issue part, but even down the road when he seemed better there seemed to be little to no interest in anything dolphins. Keep in mind I can only see what the media shows us, and they sure didnt show Jim Caldwell saying or doing anything Miami. Then there was the Gailey hire, and a bunch of other younger new to NFL coaches he brought in.
 
