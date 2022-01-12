Jim Harbaugh 'more likely than not' to stay at Michigan over pursuit of NFL return

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 14,776
- Reaction score
- 19,934
- Location
- Bahamas
Jim Harbaugh and the NFL continued to be linked after the season. After heading into the 2021 season facing a make or break situation, Harbaugh led Michigan to a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff. But he was reportedly tempted about a possible return to the NFL. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Harbaugh is more likely to stay in college than leave.
Schefter joined Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio to break down the latest with Harbaugh.
“Look, Jim Harbaugh is a tough guy to predict,” Schefter said to Schein. “And I don't like absolutes at this time of the year because things change on a moment's notice. But if you’re asking my opinion today … I would say he's more likely than not to stay. Unless he gets an offer from an NFL team he can't refuse. Now, is there going to be an NFL team out there that comes at him so hard with so much money with such a good situation? That they're going to make it such that he can say no, and that could happen? It could, but I will say this to you, Adam. I was saying about a month ago, there was all sorts of scuttlebutt, and then I think it came out last week, some of the things I heard, and … I think he's further down the line towards staying than he is leaving. But I also know that it could change like that. And he's been linked to the Raiders. The Raiders season is still going on, Rich Bisaccia has done a great job, they're in the playoffs, how is Mark Davis, the Raiders owner, gonna approach it after the season? We'll see … (I think Harbaugh is)more inclined to stay at Michigan. Now again, that could change. But that's why I say initially my impression is more likely than not to stay, though you never can rule out an NFL team giving him an offer that he can't refuse and if that happens, anything's possible.”
Harbuagh is reportedly drawing interest from a few NFL teams, but the Miami Dolphins will not be one of them. However, Harbaugh was also reportedly calling around and gathering intel on a potential pro staff.
Seemingly an annual talking point, the first reports linking Harbaugh to a possible return to the NFL with the Raiders came via The Athletic. Harbaugh restructured his contract at Michigan and took a pay cut ahead of the 2021 season before taking the program to new heights with a memorable campaign.
Schefter joined Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio to break down the latest with Harbaugh.
“Look, Jim Harbaugh is a tough guy to predict,” Schefter said to Schein. “And I don't like absolutes at this time of the year because things change on a moment's notice. But if you’re asking my opinion today … I would say he's more likely than not to stay. Unless he gets an offer from an NFL team he can't refuse. Now, is there going to be an NFL team out there that comes at him so hard with so much money with such a good situation? That they're going to make it such that he can say no, and that could happen? It could, but I will say this to you, Adam. I was saying about a month ago, there was all sorts of scuttlebutt, and then I think it came out last week, some of the things I heard, and … I think he's further down the line towards staying than he is leaving. But I also know that it could change like that. And he's been linked to the Raiders. The Raiders season is still going on, Rich Bisaccia has done a great job, they're in the playoffs, how is Mark Davis, the Raiders owner, gonna approach it after the season? We'll see … (I think Harbaugh is)more inclined to stay at Michigan. Now again, that could change. But that's why I say initially my impression is more likely than not to stay, though you never can rule out an NFL team giving him an offer that he can't refuse and if that happens, anything's possible.”
Harbuagh is reportedly drawing interest from a few NFL teams, but the Miami Dolphins will not be one of them. However, Harbaugh was also reportedly calling around and gathering intel on a potential pro staff.
Seemingly an annual talking point, the first reports linking Harbaugh to a possible return to the NFL with the Raiders came via The Athletic. Harbaugh restructured his contract at Michigan and took a pay cut ahead of the 2021 season before taking the program to new heights with a memorable campaign.