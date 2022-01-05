Kev7
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2019
- Messages
- 564
- Reaction score
- 930
- Age
- 38
- Location
- New Jersey
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL.
Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? 'I think it's real'
What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, Jim Harbaugh was coming off a 2-4 season after which he took a sizable pay cut to remain the head coach of...
theathletic.com
Mr. Ross, give the man a blank check and a handshake