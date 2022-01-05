Jim Harbaugh

I am really torn about Harbaugh. I think he is a very good coach, but **** attitude. The whole issue in SF was he wanted GM power and I don't think he should get it. The guy definitely knows how to coach at this level, but why did he fail at Michigan? There's a lot of question marks and obviously a good side of a resume as well.



If we did hire him, I think it could go either way. Ross would definitely be interested I'm sure.



At this point though I would rather replace Grier than Flores. Louis Riddick would be my choice. He is a Flores fan too so that would be nice for continuity as well. Id love to get a high caliber OC and let him run that side of the ball. A failed offensive HC would be ideal. Doug Peterson maybe? OR maybe offer Eric Bienemy an assistant HC position, especially if we get Watson.