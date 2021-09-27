Jimmy Garoppolo?

I say 'Yes'!, his 26-9 as a starter + a super bowl appearance. Proven commodity when not injured...
*BUT*
Probably won't survive with our current OL, but hey we've had o-line problem for an entire generation.
F*K it..
Survival of the fittest. Draft couple more QB's for insurance..
Jimmy G > Tua
Definitely an upgrade! Keep Tua as backup
*BUT*
Probably won't survive with our current OL, but hey we've had o-line problem for an entire generation.
F*K it..
Survival of the fittest. Draft couple more QB's for insurance..
Jimmy G > Tua
Definitely an upgrade! Keep Tua as backup