 Jimmy Garoppolo? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jimmy Garoppolo?

bat203

bat203

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2006
Messages
45
Reaction score
65
Location
NC
I say 'Yes'!, his 26-9 as a starter + a super bowl appearance. Proven commodity when not injured...

*BUT*

Probably won't survive with our current OL, but hey we've had o-line problem for an entire generation.

F*K it..

Survival of the fittest. Draft couple more QB's for insurance..

Jimmy G > Tua
Definitely an upgrade! Keep Tua as backup :munch:
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,158
Reaction score
28,717
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I can't anymore.

FrequentWickedBarnowl-max-1mb.gif
 
