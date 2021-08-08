Jimmy gives Zach Thomas a shout out for HOF

John813
https://www.nfl.com/videos/jimmy-johnson-s-full-hall-of-fame-speech
5:30 minute mark he tells everyone ZT54 has to be in the HOF.
Hopefully, along with Kevin's comments about playing against Thomas the voters finally correct this mistake sooner than later.
