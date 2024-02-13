 Jimmy Johnson on F/A | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jimmy Johnson on F/A

Rick Cartman said:
So I will say there are a lot of fair criticisms about Grier, but the fact that we are facing these decisions is a sign that he has drafted relatively well as of late.
Those players were drafted 4-5 years ago.

As of late, being the past two years, there is Achane and no one else who has made much of a positive impact.
 
That ship has sailed. Needed to extend these guys under reasonable prices before they hit FA.
 
Rick Cartman said:
So I will say there are a lot of fair criticisms about Grier, but the fact that we are facing these decisions is a sign that he has drafted relatively well as of late.
and he was hand tied with Ross's debacle costing us two very valuable picks a 1 and 3
 
Hunt and maybe C Williams, if healthy, is crucial, I may think it's more important than CW as I think he can be replaced for half his projection and use that money for a LB
 
Rick Cartman said:
So I will say there are a lot of fair criticisms about Grier, but the fact that we are facing these decisions is a sign that he has drafted relatively well as of late.
I am going to have to respectfully disagree. We are facing these decisions because he hasn't drafted very well over the long haul, and we have overspent in FA. I mean who are you talking about, Wilkins and Hunt? Good not great players who are going to get overpaid in FA. I mean our best players over the last couple of years have been Hill, Williams, Armstead, and Ramsey that we had to spend an ass load to get. I hope we get AVG back, but he is a very good back up, rotational player.

The only players I am really excited about who are not free agents and we drafted are Holland , Waddle, and Achane. I like Tua too, but he has a lot to improve on. Our OL still sucks and that has been an issue for over a decade. Just MHO.
 
AdamD13 said:
Those players were drafted 4-5 years ago.

As of late, being the past two years, there is Achane and no one else who has made much of a positive impact.
We haven’t had a first round pick in the past two years either. You have to factor in the trades we made using those day 1 and day 2 picks. Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey.

I’m not going to bash Grier for missing on a third round pick like Tindall. Crapshoot at that point.

Let’s see what we do with our 1 and 2 this year if we actually keep those picks.
 
67Stang said:
I am going to have to respectfully disagree. We are facing these decisions because he hasn't drafted very well over the long haul, and we have overspent in FA. I mean who are you talking about, Wilkins and Hunt? Good not great players who are going to get overpaid in FA. I mean our best players over the last couple of years have been Hill, Williams, Armstead, and Ramsey that we had to spend an ass load to get. I hope we get AVG back, but he is a very good back up, rotational player.

The only players I am really excited about who are not free agents and we drafted are Holland , Waddle, and Achane. I like Tua too, but he has a lot to improve on. Our OL still sucks and that has been an issue for over a decade. Just MHO.
A third and Hunter Long for Ramsay isn’t what I would call an “ass load” lol
 
