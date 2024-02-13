Jimmy Johnson on F/A

dolfan91
Jimmy is right. Hopefully Miami follows.
Those players were drafted 4-5 years ago.So I will say there are a lot of fair criticisms about Grier, but the fact that we are facing these decisions is a sign that he has drafted relatively well as of late.
and he was hand tied with Ross's debacle costing us two very valuable picks a 1 and 3
I am going to have to respectfully disagree. We are facing these decisions because he hasn't drafted very well over the long haul, and we have overspent in FA. I mean who are you talking about, Wilkins and Hunt? Good not great players who are going to get overpaid in FA. I mean our best players over the last couple of years have been Hill, Williams, Armstead, and Ramsey that we had to spend an ass load to get. I hope we get AVG back, but he is a very good back up, rotational player.So I will say there are a lot of fair criticisms about Grier, but the fact that we are facing these decisions is a sign that he has drafted relatively well as of late.
The only players I am really excited about who are not free agents and we drafted are Holland , Waddle, and Achane. I like Tua too, but he has a lot to improve on. Our OL still sucks and that has been an issue for over a decade. Just MHO.
No they don't because they weren't drafted by the Dolphins.
That ship has sailed. Needed to extend these guys under reasonable prices before they hit FA.