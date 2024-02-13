Jimmy Johnson on F/A

I am going to have to respectfully disagree. We are facing these decisions because he hasn't drafted very well over the long haul, and we have overspent in FA. I mean who are you talking about, Wilkins and Hunt? Good not great players who are going to get overpaid in FA. I mean our best players over the last couple of years have been Hill, Williams, Armstead, and Ramsey that we had to spend an ass load to get. I hope we get AVG back, but he is a very good back up, rotational player.



The only players I am really excited about who are not free agents and we drafted are Holland , Waddle, and Achane. I like Tua too, but he has a lot to improve on. Our OL still sucks and that has been an issue for over a decade. Just MHO.