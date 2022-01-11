 Jimmy Johnson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jimmy Johnson

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,684
Reaction score
19,716
Location
Bahamas
:rolleyes:

Yea his last trip down here ended well.
 
SuperMarksBros.

SuperMarksBros.

Formerly Fiedler for MVP
Joined
Nov 13, 2001
Messages
7,663
Reaction score
1,320
Location
A van down by the river
Ok. JJ was burned out before the 1999 season, when Huizenga convinced him to come back. He is happily retired. This is throwing out a name just to throw out a name.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom