 JJ Watt Retires | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JJ Watt Retires

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
21,060
Reaction score
64,140
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
He's not a Dolphin. But, I'm hoping we can keep this one up for a bit in the more heavily traffic'ed Phins main. Guy was a great damn American and played with his heart. He's helped out numerous people in need. He is a shining example of what a professional athlete should be.

www.foxnews.com

Cardinals' JJ Watt to retire from the NFL after 12 seasons: 'It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure'

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his plans to retire from the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season on social media Tuesday,
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

To JJ Watt:

Game Of Thrones Reaction GIF by Bud Light
 
Last edited:
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
15,115
Reaction score
16,219
Age
41
Location
Desolation Row
Could've been the best ever if not for steroids and the injuries that followed. Or were the steroids responsible for that insane 5 year stretch to begin his NFL career? One that will be debated for a while.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
613
Reaction score
1,757
Age
36
Location
woods
Remember when his heart stopped and he played three days later?

They probably just called him a warrior and selfless teammate.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,083
Reaction score
5,736
Age
32
Location
CT
Interested to see if he gets into the hall of fame. 3 dpoy is crazy but only 111 sacks in 12 years. There’s about 12 guys around 130 that aren’t in. In comparison Wake had 100 in 9 years and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t stand a chance to get in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom