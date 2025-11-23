 Jockeying for position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jockeying for position

We all know this season is a wash. For those who are thinking playoffs, I sentence you to watching that post-game Presser with Jim Mora 25 times over! Add to this dismal season the likely prospect of a repeat next year with Champ Kelly being the new guy. No culture, or identity change going to happen there, so next season is basically this season with the same usual suspects. Lots will disagree, but this is how I see it playing out.

On which teams we need to start winning for our draft position, that list is pretty long now. All the teams below are at 2-3 losses entering today's games and are worse (on paper) than Miami:

AFC
Bengals 3-8
Jets 2-8
Browns 2-8
Raiders 2-8
Titans 1-9

NFC
Commanders 3-8 (They are ahead of us due to head-to-head matchup)
Falcons 3-7
Cardinals 3-7
Giants 2-9
Saints 2-8


Add to this:

These teams have additional 1st rd. picks:
The Rams (from the Falcons), the Browns (from the Jaguars), the Cowboys (from the Packers) and the Jets (from the Colts)

Now I am not an advocate of tanking. The players don't tank anyways (unless they are saving themselves for the next team), only Owners + GM will. No HC will either, hurts his record and is not self-serving. Having said that, I hope we beat the Saints + Jets.

At Draft-time, I don't know if there will be an opportunity to move down from our probable mid-1st rd. pick if there is a RT projected to go lower 1st rd. for us. Picking up an extra pick in the process would be a win. I think RT needs to be our next move. Austin Jackson should be traded. Cannot stay on the field. I say move on and get what we can for him. Drafting a RT 1st rd. is with optimism that Savvy will improve at guard. Regardless, that 1st rd. pick better be an OLineman if Champ has a head on his shoulders. We do not need any skill position players next draft in the 1st 3 rds. UNLESS a gem falls to us at QB, or WR. I say this because we MUST build the trenches 1st AND we are not going anywhere next season anyways with Tua + McD getting rolled back out. JMHO
 
I don't think it's foregone conclusion that Champ Kelly will be the new GM. Wouldn't dismiss that as a possibility either.

Miami likely ends up 6-11 or 7-10 IMO. Not sure it matters much what other teams do, unless the Dolphins want to trade up for a quarterback.
 
I hear you, but if GM is still up in the air, what do you think is the deciding factor for either staying with Champ at GM, or going after a new one? I think I know the answer, but you may have another take...
 
Losing next week to the Saints would be amazing, it might give cause to start Ewers or Zach Wilson, so we can see if either of them have anything and it would end the delusion of the 0.1% of fans who still think this season can be saved.
 
Poster on another thread was saying "after we beat the Saints" and went on about how the Homers would be thinking we are going on a run. I replied: "We haven't beat them yet."

We can easily lose that game. Why? Because we usually lose the "for sure" wins. The funny thing is, how does anyone in their right mind think this team is on a road to improving into a playoff team? We are on the same path of mediocrity and will be next season too. No changes at all, they just printed out a new desktop polished piece of wood with a gold emblem on it that says: General Manager - Champ Kelly.
 
Depends on how they lose
 
Yep and Champ Kelly's GM skills are a unknown, the only thing I do know is that his work history was with all garbage clubs.
 
