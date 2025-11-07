Joe Banner questions Dolphins front office direction: “they have no QB, they have no GM and the head coach isn’t good enough”

Casas9425
I know my ass would be through as hell, I mean he’s got a cap guy in place already, just got to figure out if he’s organized and can evaluate talent really
Well, he's absolutely correct. No QB, No HC, No GM and there's is very little talent on the team. But big deal, many FinHeaven posters have been stating the same thing, ad nauseum, with the exception of "The Homers" and "Tua Lovers". We know the QB sucks, we know the Head Coach sucks, and there is next to nothing in the talent dept. At least they finally got rid of the worst GM in the league. We need to see Ross go out and get a bonafide GM. If this interim clown gets the job, we are screwed yet again as he will probably run it back with McMoron and the invalid QB.
Well, to be honest, they should have made those decisions 2 years ago before the big contract.Grier was fired what a week ago, 2 weeks ago? Rome wasn't built in a day. Get the GM hire right and things will begin to happen. Gotta love these pundits talking like the Dolphins should have hired a GM, decided what to do with Tua, etc. within 2 weeks of Grier being fired.