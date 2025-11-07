 Joe Banner questions Dolphins front office direction: “they have no QB, they have no GM and the head coach isn’t good enough” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Joe Banner questions Dolphins front office direction: “they have no QB, they have no GM and the head coach isn’t good enough”

fansinceGWilson said:
Ross hire pick-a-name-from-FH to consult you
I know my ass would be through as hell, I mean he’s got a cap guy in place already, just got to figure out if he’s organized and can evaluate talent really
 
not a fan of joe banner. He did great work in cleveland. really great work. Not really interested in his opinion.
I mean he is right but everybody knows that. I just don't care for the guy because he been bad in some situations too
 
djphinfan said:
I know my ass would be through as hell, I mean he’s got a cap guy in place already, just got to figure out if he’s organized and can evaluate talent really
That's where he needs FH. I don't trust his ability to pick quality people. TBF, maybe he has advisors this time
 
circumstances said:
I’d rather hear from Bruce Banner
Angry Loki GIF
 
Grier was fired what a week ago, 2 weeks ago? Rome wasn't built in a day. Get the GM hire right and things will begin to happen. Gotta love these pundits talking like the Dolphins should have hired a GM, decided what to do with Tua, etc. within 2 weeks of Grier being fired.
 
That sums it up. At least it's an opportunity to find a better GM. The question is whether McDaniel sticks.

Also encouraging is the quarterback position in 2027, with a few interesting prospects for the upcoming draft.

It's hard to feel confident that Miami will make the right decisions, but it's decision time again. That always brings hope and possibilities.
 
Casas9425 said:
Well, he's absolutely correct. No QB, No HC, No GM and there's is very little talent on the team. But big deal, many FinHeaven posters have been stating the same thing, ad nauseum, with the exception of "The Homers" and "Tua Lovers". We know the QB sucks, we know the Head Coach sucks, and there is next to nothing in the talent dept. At least they finally got rid of the worst GM in the league. We need to see Ross go out and get a bonafide GM. If this interim clown gets the job, we are screwed yet again as he will probably run it back with McMoron and the invalid QB.
 
BrowardDolfan said:
Grier was fired what a week ago, 2 weeks ago? Rome wasn't built in a day. Get the GM hire right and things will begin to happen. Gotta love these pundits talking like the Dolphins should have hired a GM, decided what to do with Tua, etc. within 2 weeks of Grier being fired.
Well, to be honest, they should have made those decisions 2 years ago before the big contract.

No "pass" from from me AFA acting in a timely fashion.
 
